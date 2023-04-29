Marína Gálisová: Should the BBC be our role model? Peacefully, but not only in the media Opinions | .a week

the answer is not entirely simple because the BBC is complex. Now let’s put aside the debate about whether public media is in principle a good or a bad thing. Because even the BBC has the equivalent of our (former) concession fees, the compulsory payment of households for a “license” – permission to receive its signal. If we say to ourselves that the public media is yes (I say this rarely and with reluctance), then we will further ask what it should be and whether the BBC can be a model of what it should be.

I don’t want it to sound lofty, we don’t have the right to do that here. Because our RTVS does not reach the quality of the BBC even in its best moments. The BBC is not without its problems. For example, if we ask whether the BBC is a model of objectivity, it is not – because no medium is, and because objectivity is an ideal to aim for, not a state. The BBC certainly has objectivity as its ideal.