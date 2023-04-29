Home » Marína Gálisová: Should the BBC be our role model? Peacefully, but not only in the media Opinions | .a week
News

Marína Gálisová: Should the BBC be our role model? Peacefully, but not only in the media Opinions | .a week

by admin
Marína Gálisová: Should the BBC be our role model? Peacefully, but not only in the media Opinions | .a week

the answer is not entirely simple because the BBC is complex. Now let’s put aside the debate about whether public media is in principle a good or a bad thing. Because even the BBC has the equivalent of our (former) concession fees, the compulsory payment of households for a “license” – permission to receive its signal. If we say to ourselves that the public media is yes (I say this rarely and with reluctance), then we will further ask what it should be and whether the BBC can be a model of what it should be.

I don’t want it to sound lofty, we don’t have the right to do that here. Because our RTVS does not reach the quality of the BBC even in its best moments. The BBC is not without its problems. For example, if we ask whether the BBC is a model of objectivity, it is not – because no medium is, and because objectivity is an ideal to aim for, not a state. The BBC certainly has objectivity as its ideal.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Hearing orders live up to its mission | Vaccine | Wuhan City | Epidemic_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Provincial leaders go deep into various places to...

The document “Interoperability models between storage systems” is...

Prosecutors seize and search the residence of former...

They deny information about pamphlets that caused fear...

Def, green light to the Senate. Tension in...

USA: inflation falls to 4.2% in March due...

A new pedestrian bridge on the canal is...

Scarred waitress, the three arrested appeared before the...

AI models learn to be racist and sexist...

Edict 2nd. Notice Ennio Suetonio Lemos Córdoba

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy