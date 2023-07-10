United States Marine Arrested for Connection with Missing Teenager’s Case

MIAMI – A United States Marine has been arrested in California in connection with the case of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared for 18 days and was found on June 28 in the dormitories of the Camp Pendleton base in Miami County, according to local media reports.

The young girl, who has learning problems, was reported missing by her grandmother on June 13, four days after she ran away from her Spring Valley-area home. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office took immediate action and launched an investigation to locate her.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Marine Corps police in the coastal city of Oceanside found the teenager on June 28 after her grandmother’s report. She was discovered in the dormitories of Camp Pendleton, a U.S. Marine Corps base located in Miami County.

Disturbingly, the girl’s relatives have alleged that she was a victim of sex trafficking during her disappearance, and she was reportedly sexually assaulted. Casaundra Pérez, the young woman’s aunt, expressed her anguish, stating that her niece suffered immensely during the harrowing ordeal.

Captain Charles Palmer, the director of operations and communications strategy for the 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed the arrest of a Marine in late June. However, he refrained from providing further details regarding the individual’s identity or the specific charges levied against him.

Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to uncover the truth behind the young girl’s disappearance and subsequent abuse. The Marine Corps and local authorities are cooperating closely to ensure a thorough investigation and to bring justice to the victim.

The girl is now safe and back in the custody of her grandmother. Melissa Aquino, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, revealed that the grandmother had previously reported the teenager running away on occasions. However, she always returned home quickly. This time, however, her disappearance lasted for an agonizing 18 days before she was finally rescued.

This alarming incident raises concerns about the safety and vulnerability of young individuals, especially those with learning problems, who could potentially become targets for exploitative individuals and sex traffickers. The community and relevant authorities must remain vigilant, taking all necessary measures to protect our children from such heinous crimes.

As the investigation unfolds, further details surrounding the Marine’s arrest and the charges he will face are expected to be released.

