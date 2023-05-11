Home » Marines rescue a mother and her two daughters from drowning in the Port of Acajutla – Diario La Página
A woman and her two daughters were about to drown this afternoon, in the port of Acajutla, but they were heroically rescued by three Marines, who, seeing the emergency, did not hesitate to jump into the water and carry out the rescue.

«In a heroic act, three Marines rescue three people who were drowning in the sea; They carried out foot patrols around the place, upon observing the tragedy without hesitation they launched to rescue two minors and their mother, an event that occurred on the Acajutla beach, “said Defense Minister Francis Merino Monroy.

The mother was identified as Ruth Yanira Alvarado, 33, and her daughters Angélica Yanira, 14, and Daniela Alejandra, 5. The woman narrated that her daughters fell into the water and she jumped in to try to help but was also getting drowning

The woman thanked God and the people who rescued her.

Merino added that one of the infants received assistance because he was exhausted after carrying out the rescue. «Due to the complexity of the rescue and the heavyness of the uniform, one of the Infants ended up exhausted. We value his dedication to service,” said Merino.

