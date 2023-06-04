Mario Cucinella Architects wins the Architizer A+Awards — idealista/news

The project of the Church of Santa Maria Goretti made by architecture firm MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects was awarded the Architizer A+Awards: now in its eleventh edition and with a following of over 7 million people on the digital platform, the award, promoted by the international newspaper Architizer, annually highlights the most avant-garde projects and the most innovative solutions in the field of design.

The Church of Santa Maria Goretti was voted online by the public as the best project in the “Architecture + Small Projects” category with the “Popular Choice” recognition thanks to the choices followed in the use of materials and in the planimetric layout, for an iconic and with a strong visual impact.

Solitary and monolithic, the Church rises in fact in the heart of the Pollino National Park, on the border between Basilicata and Calabria, on the hills of the municipality of Mormanno dominating the urban context of the Calabrian town.

The architecture, with its 16 meters of height, it reveals itself as a casket that preserves the sacredness of the interiors, in dialogue with the surrounding landscape. The organically shaped monumental plant is inspired by the geometries of Baroque churches and the main facade, which opens onto the new church square, is characterized by a few but essential elements that define the main signs of the Christian tradition: the entrance portal and the cross . The interior is pervaded by natural light and, from the top of the Church, the work of art by Giuseppe Maraniello, a series of translucent veils, fills the central space reverberating the natural light through its folds, in a play of reflections that creates an intimate and cozy atmosphere. The project saw the use of materials linked to tradition such as stone, bronze and mosaic which confront and dialogue with the Baroque layout. The wood and steel furnishings, designed by MCD – Mario Cucinella Design, have been deliberately conceived with a minimal design to highlight the architectural and sculptural elements.

“We are happy with this recognition which testifies how the project is appreciated both because it respects the context in which it arises and for its specific religious function and for the experience it is able to offer to visitors. The spaces of the Church, its testimonies artistic, the altars are the stations of a path of spiritual growth. In the study of forms we have sought balance: the ability to combine sacred moments with the use of the church. This is what we have done to enhance the project of the Church of S. Maria Goretti” comments the architect Mario Cucinella, founder of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects.

The 2023 Architizer A+Awards joins the series of awards conferred on the Church of Santa Maria Goretti, including the “BLT – Built Design Award 2022” and the “2022 International Architecture Awards”, added to the over 60 awards assigned to the MCA studio – Mario Cucinella Architects during more than 30 years of design activity.