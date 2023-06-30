Mario Duarte arrives at the theater with ‘Oíramario’

From rock to vallenato, from ranchera to boleros and from ballads to salsa, ‘Oíramario’ it covers a wide range of musical genres that make up a kind of musical algorithm that introduces attendees into the spirit of a bygone time.

The artist, willing to be honest with the public, but, more importantly, with himself, presents a story made of songs that ultimately wants to be a song itself.

This work promises to be an intimate and captivating musical journey, where Mario Duarte will share his talent as a composer and its deep connection with each of the songs performed. It will be an unforgettable experience for all music lovers and those who want to immerse themselves in the memories of an emotional era from the July 4 at the National Theater on Calle 71 in Bogotá.

