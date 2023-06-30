Home » Mario Duarte arrives at the theater with ‘Oíramario’
News

Mario Duarte arrives at the theater with ‘Oíramario’

by admin
Mario Duarte arrives at the theater with ‘Oíramario’

From rock to vallenato, from ranchera to boleros and from ballads to salsa, ‘Oíramario’ it covers a wide range of musical genres that make up a kind of musical algorithm that introduces attendees into the spirit of a bygone time.

The artist, willing to be honest with the public, but, more importantly, with himself, presents a story made of songs that ultimately wants to be a song itself.

This work promises to be an intimate and captivating musical journey, where Mario Duarte will share his talent as a composer and its deep connection with each of the songs performed. It will be an unforgettable experience for all music lovers and those who want to immerse themselves in the memories of an emotional era from the July 4 at the National Theater on Calle 71 in Bogotá.

See also  Listening - International

You may also like

Prize – Second day of reading in Klagenfurt:...

Exposed nipples aren’t so irritating on Instagram anymore

Demanding justice they will bury Laury Yisel

Tourism in Upper Austria: “It’s going uphill”

Fires and looting in three days of protests...

A specialized fiscal prison of Villavicencio that would...

How the longing for normality should be transformed...

Protesters cause damage to the largest municipal library...

Supreme Court Strikes Down President Biden’s $400 Billion...

UN Security Council initiates end of Mali mission

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy