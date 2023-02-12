Deputy Mario Germán Fernández de Soto, who will once again be a candidate for the Departmental Assembly, is dedicated to touring Valle del Cauca with a double purpose…

In addition to the obvious objective of achieving his re-election, Fernández is waving the Conservative Party flag in the 42 municipalities, with the purpose of repositioning and renewing the collectivity in the Valley.

The assemblyman, who exceeded 27,600 votes in the 2019 elections, is betting on this occasion to obtain a much higher vote on October 29, for which he has redoubled his presence in the municipalities.

“I am working to obtain 40,000 votes in Valle del Cauca as a candidate for the department’s Assembly, because I believe that this is the moment for the regeneration of the Conservative Party, to work for women, to stimulate new leadership, to work for the young people, for Afro-descendants and to recover confidence and credibility in a party that has been deinstitutionalized and that today needs new leadership”, said Mario Germán Fernández, in dialogue with Graffiti.

In this sense, Fernández said that, in addition to promoting his name for the Assembly, his permanent presence in the municipalities seeks to invite the people of Valle del Cauca to vote for conservative candidates for councils and mayors.

When asked what the regeneration of the Conservative Party that he proposes consists of, the deputy replied:

“It is necessary to begin by changing the municipal directorates, the departmental one and even more so the National Conservative Directory, through a call for popular elections where those who represent the true essence of the community assume the role of directors to regenerate a very large party that You can’t lose your way.”

“I am not only campaigning for myself, I am calling on the Conservative Party to continue to grow and unite by working, guaranteeing that all sectors can be part of the lists, because the party is alive,” said Mario Germán Fernández De Soto.

