Marion S. case – husband arrested – Westphalia-Lippe – news

The head of the murder commission, Markus Mertens, did not want to comment on what evidence there is exactly. But he spoke of a “breakthrough” that was due to the meticulous securing of evidence by the investigators. Most likely, this means: There is a DNA hit that comes from the suspect.

Husband in sight for a long time

The arrest of the husband does not come as a complete surprise. Investigators quickly focused on the 72-year-old. The family home in Halle-Kölkebeck had been searched several times and the husband had to submit a saliva sample. The couple had recently separated; Marion S. moved to Steinhagen.

Arrest warrant for murder

The public prosecutor’s office in Bielefeld obtained an arrest warrant for murder against the 72-year-old from Halle. Homicide officers then arrested the suspect on Friday morning. A judge at the district court in Bielefeld ordered pre-trial detention. According to the police, the 72-year-old did not comment on the matter.

Body found in the forest

Marion S.’s body was found on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in a wooded area in Halle-Kölkebeck. For eleven days, the police had been looking for the 68-year-old with great effort, using a helicopter and divers. The autopsy revealed that the woman died a violent death.

