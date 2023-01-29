Home News Maritime restriction continues due to strong breezes in Santa Marta
Maritime restriction continues due to strong breezes in Santa Marta

The intensity of the wind has increased every day more, due to the secretion of the winds with greater power of 17 a 27 knots (Strength 5-6) likewise the wave height that increases and decreases between 2.5 y 3.5 (Mar 4-5) in the City of Santa Marta. The port captaincy decided to continue with the restriction due to the results that have been obtained due to the increase in breezes and waves, before this they decided to restrict all types of boats such as: passenger transport, restriction for sports nautical with and without engine. Is restriction It is to avoid possible physical and material damage that may occur.

By report of the Captain of the port Cesar Grisalesthis will continue to be presented in the coming days, also emphasizing the interaction between the two high pressure systems (1021-1041 mbar ) located on the center of north atlantic ocean with a low pressure system (1009 mbar) .

Marine waters of the Colombian Caribbean could be affected.

With all of the above, the prognosis presented by the Harbor Master’s Office is disclosed, where it is reported in the Coastal area a range of: Ambient temperature ranging from 24°C y 26°Cand a Direction Wind It’s cloudyand with speed of 24 a 33 knots (Strength 5-6). With slightly cloudy skies. Likewise, that of Maritime Area with an east-northeast direction wind, with a speed of 25 a 29 knots (Strength 6-7). The height of the waves ranges from 2.1 y 3.2 metros.(Mar 4-5).

According to the report, there are still no termination dates for the restriction and they recommend taking extreme security measures in the development of maritime activities.

