Marito authorizes a loan to finance potable water and sanitation in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco

President Mario Abdo Benítez promulgated the law that authorizes a US$183 million loan to finance the potable water and sanitation project in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco, which will benefit some 250,000 inhabitants. It is estimated that only 24% of the population of Esteña has access to the vital liquid supplied by ESSAP and Itaipu Binacional, while the rest is supplied from shallow wells or through small suppliers.

The Head of State promulgated the law that authorizes the loan of US$115,000,000 from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and US$68,126,234 from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement the supply plan of drinking water and sanitation in the east of the country.

The objective of the initiative is to preserve the water resources of the Paraná River and the Guaraní Aquifer, in addition to improving the quality of life of the population of the Ciudad de Este and Presidente Franco districts, directly benefiting nearly 250,000 compatriots.

It is estimated that only 24% of the population of the capital of Alto Paraná has access to drinking water supplied by ESSAP and Itaipu Binacional. That represents about 80,000 people, out of a total of 400,000 living in the aforementioned municipalities.

The work will be promoted by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), through its Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DAPSAN).