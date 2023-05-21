Home » Marito authorizes a loan to finance potable water and sanitation in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco
News

Marito authorizes a loan to finance potable water and sanitation in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco

by admin
Marito authorizes a loan to finance potable water and sanitation in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco
The project will benefit some 250,000 residents of both municipalities.

President Mario Abdo Benítez promulgated the law that authorizes a US$183 million loan to finance the potable water and sanitation project in Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco, which will benefit some 250,000 inhabitants. It is estimated that only 24% of the population of Esteña has access to the vital liquid supplied by ESSAP and Itaipu Binacional, while the rest is supplied from shallow wells or through small suppliers.

The Head of State promulgated the law that authorizes the loan of US$115,000,000 from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and US$68,126,234 from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement the supply plan of drinking water and sanitation in the east of the country.

The objective of the initiative is to preserve the water resources of the Paraná River and the Guaraní Aquifer, in addition to improving the quality of life of the population of the Ciudad de Este and Presidente Franco districts, directly benefiting nearly 250,000 compatriots.

It is estimated that only 24% of the population of the capital of Alto Paraná has access to drinking water supplied by ESSAP and Itaipu Binacional. That represents about 80,000 people, out of a total of 400,000 living in the aforementioned municipalities.

The work will be promoted by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), through its Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DAPSAN).

See also  Xi Jinping Attends the Plenary Meeting of the Delegations of the People's Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force and Delivers an Important Speech- Sinochem New Network

You may also like

The king of the recorder comes from Essen-Rellinghausen

﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from...

The foreigner who stole the heart of Margarita...

The debt brake must finally be complied with

Formal employment in Peru increased 2.6% last March,...

Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being...

The most important news of calendar week 22/2023:...

Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba

Colombia debuted with victory in the U20 World...

Two men arrested in Graz

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy