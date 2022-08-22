“Hello, is it the drafting of the Essential?”

“Yes, good morning …”

“Hi, I’m Mark Zuckerberg”

“Zuckerberg?”

“Yes, I’m calling you from the Metaverse, with an instant Italian voice simulator”

“… Are you serious?”

“Sure, Jah, but kutsun teid Metaversioonist, kohese eesti hääle simulaatoriga … this is the Estonian voice simulator … Ya, saya memanggil Anda dari Metaverse, dengan simulator suara Bali instan … this Balinese …”

“Be’, wow”

“We are working well. That is why we would like to take care of paper printing now. We have studied your newspaper carefully … “

“Thank you…”

“We would like to give him a place in the Metaverse. I don’t know if you know how it works … “

“I’ve seen presentations online, but I’m not sure …”

“That was still the beta phase. Now we have understood that we have to better reproduce reality, the territory… People are fond of their places… This is why we are interested in your newspaper dedicated to Italy… We would like to place it at exit 23 of the ring road ”.

“In what sense are you sorry?”

“Let’s put a multimedia projection of the Essential right at the exit of the Appian Way: a popular, ancient but also modern place …”

“I didn’t understand, you want to put a virtual editorial office there, a logo …”

“No, you should really move the editorial office there, we would put a cage, a light structure eh, then you send us videos and we upload them to Instagram. And you can see you doing the newspaper while the trucks speed by, Italy working, the crisis of journalism but also journalism that is in the field, close to the people … “

“I can’t understand the meaning of the proposal …”

“They used to say this even when I founded Facebook … But this is being visionary … You know that piece by Califano … Wait for me to change the voice simulator and I’ll make you Califano … ‘No friend is there that consoles me’ tonight … I attack ‘ this city that has already fallen asleep for a while … I walk on her, on the same dark-skinned streets … Yes, then if she wakes up, I certainly can’t scare her … She has always been my inspiration … “

“I don’t know what to say, I’m blown away.”

“Exactly, it is the sense of the Metaverse, to displace! So I’ll send you a pickup truck so you can load up your stuff, desks, some chairs … We’ll see you maybe at the Las Vegas Cafe, five hundred meters from the exit, we’ll take a sandwich there and we’ll agree on everything else … future is approaching! ”