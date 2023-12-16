Home » Mark Zuckerberg is building a multi-million dollar compound in Hawaii with an underground bunker and secret entrances
Mark Zuckerberg is building a multi-million dollar compound in Hawaii with an underground bunker and secret entrances

Mark Zuckerberg’s enigmatic residential project in Hawaii has sparked concerns about privacy and security, as well as the broader trend among billionaires to develop luxury retreats.

The CEO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is currently constructing a massive complex known as Koolau Ranch in Kauai, Hawaii. The project, estimated to cost around $270 million, has left local residents speculating about what exactly is being built behind the six-foot walls that obscure the view from the adjacent road.

Wired magazine conducted an in-depth investigation, obtaining detailed planning documents and testimonies from individuals associated with the project. The residential complex is expected to include more than a dozen buildings with a total of 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, two main mansions, and a network of tree houses connected by suspension bridges. The underground bunker, measuring 464,515 square meters, is expected to have its own supply of energy, food, and water, with secret entrances, armored doors, and “blind doors” in the library that will blend into the surrounding walls.

The impact of the project on the local community has not gone unnoticed, with reports of accidents on the site and the strict enforcement of non-disclosure agreements. Additionally, Zuckerberg’s litigious past on the island, including lawsuits against local property owners and accusations of employing legal tricks and political connections, has raised concerns.

This development is part of a broader trend among billionaires to invest in isolated, well-secured properties, potentially preparing for catastrophic scenarios. The proliferation of private, heavily fortified retreats raises questions about the vision these tycoons have for society and its future, as well as the contrast between their approach to privacy and exclusion and the openness and connection proclaimed by their tech companies.

As Zuckerberg’s complex on Kauai continues to be constructed, it serves as a metaphor for the uncertain times we live in, sparking debates over equity, privacy, and corporate social responsibility. Whether these billionaire havens will ultimately contribute to a more equitable or more divided society remains to be seen.

