Market awaits CPI data, U.S. stocks Tie Qinghui plunges 4.7%

The market is waiting for the upcoming inflation data, and investors are cautious. Wall Street stocks opened higher and lower on the 9th, and all fell within an hour after the opening. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191.13 points, or 0.54%, to close at 35,123.36; the S&P 500 fell 31.67 points, or 0.70%, to close at 4,467.71; the Nasdaq Composite fell 162.30 points, or 1.17%, to close at 13,722.02; The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 68.95 points, or 1.87%, to close at 3,610.47.

The U.S. July consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) will be released soon. The market predicts that the annual growth rate of the CPI in July will increase slightly to 3.3%, and the core CPI excluding energy and food is expected to slow down to 4.7. %, the market consensus expects the Fed to stay on hold at its September meeting.

The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.80% on Wednesday, still not far from the three-week low since July 20, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 3 basis points at one point and was close to flat at midday. The market even rose 4%, hovering at the low level within the month.

In terms of politics and economy, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on the 9th, restricting U.S. companies and individuals from investing in China’s sensitive technologies, mainly targeting the three major areas of semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and requiring investors to disclose more details when investing in Chinese companies. much information. The order states that investments from certain “countries of concern” will be regulated and lists China, Hong Kong and Macau in an annex, with government officials saying more countries may be added in the future.

The Italian government announced earlier that it would impose a windfall profit tax on banks, causing the stock prices of many banks in the country to plummet. In order to appease market sentiment, the Italian government announced on the 9th that it would limit the tax to 0.1% of the total assets of the banks. According to estimates, Overall revenue is expected to be less than 3 billion euros.

In terms of individual stocks, Apple is expected to release the new iPhone 15 series in September, but Apple lens supplier Sony hinted on Wednesday that the global economic downturn means that demand for the iPhone 15 will not be as much as expected, and the smartphone market may be delayed until next year. recovery. Apple shares slipped 0.90 percent to close at $178.19 per share.

Leading technology stocks fell across the board on the 9th. Meta fell $7.43, or 2.38%, to close at $305.21; Amazon closed at $2.09, or 1.49%, to close at $137.85; Google fell $1.69, or 1.28%, to close at $130.15; Microsoft It fell $3.82, or 1.17%, to settle at $322.23.

Huida CEO Huang Renxun released an updated version of the GH200 Grace Hopper super chip on the 8th, announced the AI ​​Workbench software tool on the same day, and introduced generative AI into Omniverse. 4.72%, to close at $425.54, leading the decline in chip stocks, AMD and Intel both fell more than 2%.

The shared office operator WeWork pointed out on the 8th that due to the faster-than-expected loss of customers, the company is facing the challenge of losses and shrinking funds. WeWork closed down more than 38% on Wednesday, and its stock price came to $0.13, a record low.

In terms of ADRs in Taiwan stocks, TSMC’s ADRs fell by US$0.51, or 0.54%, to close at US$93.98; UMC’s ADRs fell US$0.03, or 0.42%, to close at US$7.08; receive.

