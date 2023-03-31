Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with tens of millions of individual industrial and commercial households in Jiangsu

People’s Daily, Nanjing, March 30th (Reporter Yao Xueqing) At 9:55 am on March 30th, at the Yuhua Branch of the Market Supervision Bureau of Yuhuatai District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Zhang Kang, the operator of “Aifanduo Bakery in Yuhuatai District”, , took over a business license for individual industrial and commercial households from Xue Qiang, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Market Supervision Bureau, and became the 10 million individual industrial and commercial households in the province. The province of ten thousand households.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the number of individual industrial and commercial households in Jiangsu Province has grown from 3.482 million at the end of 2012 to 10 million, with an average annual growth rate of 11.1%, accounting for 69.9% of the total number of business entities in the province, ranking first in the country. Since the beginning of this year, Jiangsu has newly registered 275,000 individual industrial and commercial households, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. The market confidence and expectations of individual operators continue to recover.

Guided by the sense of gain, Jiangsu continues to deepen the reform of residence registration, strives to improve the level of registration services, vigorously promotes “one thing at one time”, continuously improves the level of registration facilitation, and effectively improves the sense of gain of individual industrial and commercial households, and has formed a A batch of characteristic experiences and practices.

In 2022, the Jiangsu Provincial Market Supervision Bureau will establish a full-chain closed-loop working mechanism of “policy research, asking needs of enterprises, combing and assigning, supervision and feedback”, set up an online column of “Ask Needs of Enterprises”, establish a system of linking and contacting enterprises, and visit business operators There were 20,700 entities, and 4,300 difficult problems reported by individual industrial and commercial households were collected and resolved; regulations on minor violations of the market supervision field were exempted from punishment and light penalties, and a list of 55 types of illegal acts that were not punished and 21 types of punishments were mitigated, covering the registration of business entities, 17 common fields of market supervision and law enforcement such as price, advertisement, promotion, etc., reduced or exempted 860 million yuan in penalties for individual industrial and commercial households. The province has built 200 “quality stations”, incorporating individual industrial and commercial households into the “one-stop” service of quality infrastructure, accumulatively serving business entities 1,145,400 times, and solving 17,100 technical problems. In terms of door-to-door services, 9649 individual industrial and commercial households saved 29.5427 million yuan in expenses.