Market Editor – OujdaCity

.... Muhammad Shahlal

Our town did not escape the impact of the comprehensive backwardness that most of the Moroccan deserts suffered from, especially in the cultural field, where the people suffered from ignorance that condemned them to a typical life from which they were not emancipated until after many decades.

Our town was under the influence of the city of Debdo, and therefore remained at its mercy in the field of administrative ease, and the complexities it knew that reached the level of sadism in many cases, which were insulted by some employees who practiced all forms of extortion against citizens. Onion.

The French authorities had opened the nucleus of a school near the headquarters of the mining company, which allowed some of the children of the workers and clients of the occupier to break into the world of squila, even if their educational career stopped early. However, most of them had mastered the alphabets of writing, and they became distinguished and indispensable people. about their services.

Thus, the weekly market day was a valuable opportunity for the people to see the content of the administrative documents they receive, and to respond to the messages sent by those few educated people who possessed an aura of respect and moral authority, which does not relent until after determining the material fees, and drinking the tea accompanied by peanuts. It was an aristocratic dish at that time.

Circumstances dictated that while I was pursuing my primary studies, I would get to know one of those educated people who were professional in writing orders and deciphering letters and documents stored in stores, which include the ammunition arranged by the forest guards against the violators, and then the summons issued by the gendarmes and the courts. These are documents whose reading and evaluation are at the discretion of the editor.

He was one of the sons of Madsher, the lower position, the most prominent star in the field of editing and interpreting various documents, and I was a fan of his personality, as I was keen to follow his activities on the day of the market, while he was conducting important negotiations with his clients who were disciplined to his instructions so as not to waste their role in presenting their calamities.

The man was a real dissonance in the market of our town, which was frequented by Bedouins who shared a typical dress code, which was referred to as a ban on those who overdo it, as the robes, the burqa and the turban were a heritage that only a deviant deviated from, so it was rare to find an old man with bare feet, and if it happened, it must be be strangers.

As for our friend, the editor, he was keen to style his hair carefully, and then add enough gloss to it (Brianantine) that makes eyes steal his eyes without realizing the secret of this remarkable shine.

In order for the editor’s personality to be complete, he was wearing an elegant suit with a bow tie undulating inside it, which increased the bewilderment of the Bedouins about this ruqqa, whose role they knew nothing about!

The shine was not limited to the hair, as the shoes, in turn, were subject to a sufficient rehabilitation session so that the man appeared different from others in everything, as two pens adorned his left coat pocket, while his armpit was furnished with a black wallet whose contents no one knows, but it does not differ from the wallet of the gendarmes in Its blackness, which earns it a share of the usual prestige in the men of the store, and therefore the editor had made strict divisions for himself that left no room for bargaining in his requests.

The editor spent years alone with stardom in the market of our town that was filled with customers at one time, until the poor man was subjected to a campaign of fierce competition in the mid-seventies of the last century, when the educated people increased, so the commodity of our friend who left the town to spend without achieving his goal of joining Europe, but his memory will not be forgotten On the minds of those who knew him as an elegant, selfless man.

Oh God, forgive him and honor him in heaven, he was a true teacher from whom we learned the determination to attain and achieve many goals that were not his lot

