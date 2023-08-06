Market exclusivity for orphan drugs

The pharmaceutical companies sued by a competitor in the pharmaceuticals sector were sentenced in injunctive relief to cease marketing their orphan drug without certain accompanying measures to protect the plaintiff’s orphan drug market exclusivity right, which are specified in detail in the operative part.

Plaintiff’s group of companies sells a drug approved for treating four rare diseases: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (“PNH”), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (“aHUS”), Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (“gMG”), and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (“NMOSD”). For three of the diseases, namely aHUS, gMG and NMOSD, it holds marketing authorization and exclusivity rights for orphan diseases under Regulation (EC) 141/2000. The market exclusivity for the disease PNH has already expired.

The defendant’s group of companies has obtained approval for the PNH indication for its drug, a so-called biosimilar to the plaintiff’s reference product, and has placed it on the German market. After the order was issued, the drug was withdrawn from the market.

Prerequisites for an injunction exist

The LG is convinced that the prerequisites for granting an injunction are met. The defendant had argued that the Orphan Drugs Ordinance only pronounces a (public) ban on approval from which no civil law ban claim against competitors can be derived.

The LG, on the other hand, affirmed a civil law prohibition claim. He is convinced that the market exclusivity right of regulation 141/2000/EG for orphan drugs is an absolute, subjective right. In any case, the content of the market exclusivity right granted by the legislature is also to protect competitors from impairments or violations of the market exclusivity granted for orphan drugs.

According to the understanding of the regional court, the legislator wanted to create a legal position that went beyond the mere approval situation with the market exclusivity right. According to the regulation, the market exclusivity right is the decisive incentive for investments in the field of orphan drugs. This can only succeed if (beyond the regulatory approval situation) the owner is given the opportunity to take individual action against circumvention of his rights.

Defendants are indirect disruptors

The LG is of the opinion that the defendants, as so-called indirect disruptors, have made an adequate causal contribution for a cross-indication use of their drug in the three indications protected for the plaintiff’s group of companies by means of letters of recommendation.

The defendants did not dispel the danger of inspection made credible by the plaintiff by the relevant conclusion of the oral hearing. The legal consequence is the order not to sell the drug in question without certain protective measures specified in the operative part. As the court announced, the filing of the main action has been ordered. The judgment is not final.

on LG Munich, judgment of 08/04/2023 – 21 O 6235/23

