Market festival in Borbeck: Ex-DSDS candidate appears in Essen

Essen-Borbeck. Showmen and retailers invite you to the market festival in Essen-Borbeck. What the music program has to offer this year.

The people of Borbeck are celebrating their market festival for the 40th time: from August 31st to September 3rd, the two market squares and parts of the pedestrian zone will be the center of events, including a Sunday shopping. Already on Thursday, August 31st, sales stands will open in the court street and on the market street. Starting Friday, there will be stalls and rides for children on the new and old market.

“Borbeck really wants to present itself again. The Borbeck market festival and Sunday shopping are inextricably linked,” emphasizes Kevin Kerber, the second chairman of the Initiativkreis Centrum Borbeck (Cebo). According to Cebo, what will actually take place on Germaniaplatz is still being planned.

There is music and dancing on two stages at the Borbeck market festival.

The organizers have to overcome a logistical hurdle on Friday: until 1 p.m. the traders sell fruit, vegetables, meat and many other goods on the Neuer Markt at Borbeck train station, from 6 p.m. the showmen want to offer their services. And the stage on which Mayor Thomas Kufen is to open the market festival at 6.30 p.m. must also be set up in time, including the technology. “Everything is done on a voluntary basis,” says Cebo chairwoman Klaudia Ortkemper.

Borbeck market festival offers entertainment on two stages

When everything is set up, the family celebration picks up speed. “Like last year, we were environmentally conscious. So there will be no fireworks or anything like that. For this we will start a firework display on Friday at the opening,” announces Kerber. Then about 60 children and young people will show a surprise program. The Borbeck “Dance Connection” has rehearsed new dances for the occasion. After that, the cover rock band “Roxx” will set the mood.

Singer Daniel Lopes is known from “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” and the “Jungle Camp”. He should be on the stage at the market festival in Essen-Borbeck. (archive image)

There will be an extensive music program on two stages. Headliner on the stage on the Neuer Markt on Saturday from 8 p.m. is Daniel Lopes, who is known from the program “Deutschland sucht den Superstar (DSDS)” and was already in the jungle camp. Stefan Thielen (from 1 p.m.) and the country, new German wave and pop band Lucky Lips (from 3.30 p.m.) will also play. The “Billboard Riders” conclude Saturday evening, and line dancers are welcome to country music.

Program for families on the streets of Borbeck

On Sunday from 2 p.m. there will be Elvis entertainment with “The Fellows”. The band “Coverful” will present 80s and 90s party hits on Friday from 7 p.m. on the Alter Markt. On Saturday, Mario Maxim will be a guest with pop hits from 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the “Galant Band” with singer Nicole will close the evening. The market festival ends on Sunday with music from the group Juicytones, who have pop, soul, Latin and swing in their repertoire.

On Saturday and Sunday, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., children will be entertained by “Papa Clown” on Rechtstrasse. Actions by the volunteer fire brigade, which will present themselves, are also part of the market festival, as are the children’s face painting actions of the kindergartens on Marktstraße, Sternentaler and Welt explorer and the TC Borbeck. On Sunday, the Ruhrbahn uses a historic tram for trips through the town.

The Borbeck market festival is intended to show the general public what Borbeck can do, according to Cebo’s goal. The initiative group organizes the festival from donations and voluntary work. Klaudia Ortkemper: “The festival should create added value for everyone. That’s important to us.”

Borbeck market festival – the program in a nutshell:

The 40th Borbeck market festival takes place from August 31st to September 3rd in the entire Borbeck pedestrian zone. The stage program at a glance: Stage on the New Market: Friday, September 1, 6:30 p.m. Opening of the festival with Mayor Thomas Kufen and the “Dance ConneXtion”. The rock band “Roxx” will play from 7 p.m.; Saturday: September 2, 1 p.m. Stefan Thielen (country and oldies), 3.30 p.m. “Lucky Lips” (country, NDW, Schlager), 8 p.m. Daniel Lopes (pop singer), 9 p.m. Billboard Riders (country band).Stage in the Old Market: Friday, September 1, 7 p.m. “Coverful” Band (80’s 90’s hits); Saturday, September 2, 5 p.m. Mario Maxim (pop hits), 7 p.m. “Galant Band” with singer Nicole (pop and party band); Sunday, September 3, 2 p.m. Juicytones (Pop, Latin, Swing, Soul); Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Rechtstrasse “Papa Clown”.

