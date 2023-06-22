Market report: Where is the DAX bottoming out?

market report

The DAX is still under the impression of a new round of interest rates by the central banks and is looking for a bottom. Meanwhile, there is little support from Wall Street.

Anyone who recently speculated on an end to the tight interest rate cycle or even the prospect of the first interest rate cuts is currently being disappointed. Against the background of the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the major central banks under the leadership of the Federal Reserve (Fed), there is currently no imagination for further price increases.

In addition, a series of profit warnings from the corporate sector have recently highlighted the high risks associated with the downsizing of economic activity, which the central bankers intend to do.

For the DAX, this means in concrete terms that it has now fallen by around 500 points from its all-time high of 16,427 points reached on Friday. Yesterday it was down 0.6 percent to close at 16,023 points, the third day of losses in a row.

The leading German index DAX is currently down over 15,900 points by a good half a percent and has thus broken away from its daily low of 15,810 points.

Market expert Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi from broker IG blames the thin trading volume rather than interest rate concerns for the losses. At the daily low, the leading index remained just above a support zone at around 15,800 points. For the experts at Landesbank Helaba, even a decline down to the range of 15,600 to 15,700 points would have been just a correction.

“If the DAX continues to slide and falls below the support at 15,900 points, another weak signal would be generated and a further return to the support at initially 15,700 points would be likely,” say the experts at ING, who argue technically.

This Thursday, the interest rate decisions of several central banks are in focus. As expected, the Swiss central bank increased the key interest rate by a further 0.25 percentage points, while the Norwegian and British monetary authorities continued their tightening course with surprisingly significant interest rate hikes of 0.5 points. However, the certainty about this did not put an additional burden on the DAX over the course of the day, the daily low was already recorded shortly before the first interest rate decision.

Commenting on the Bank of England, market observer Michael Hewson of CMC Markets said: “Today’s move amounts to an admission that it has been significantly behind the curve on the rate hike cycle”.

Marc Decker, head of equities at Quintet Private Bank, emphasized that the markets are now waiting to see the effects of the global interest rate hikes in the previous months. “This will have a negative impact on company profits and margins,” said Decker. “However, this effect is delayed and will only unfold its full effect.” This leaves the question of how severe the consequences for the economy will be.

The interest rate specter is also still hanging over Wall Street, at least according to the clear statements made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the day before. The major indices are struggling with their closing prices and looking for their direction.

At his congressional hearing on Wednesday, Powell had already hinted at a further tightening of monetary policy and thus clouded the mood on the stock exchanges. Investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates in July after recently maintaining the 5.0 to 5.25 percent range. It is uncertain whether further steps can be expected beyond this.

“Powell didn’t (…) look at his cards,” judged market analyst Jochen Stanzl from CMC Markets. The Fed wants to wait and see the possibility of further rate hikes. “Many investors, on the other hand, had hoped for a clear signal towards the end.

The common currency is currently trading at $1.0979 with little change, and the $1.10 mark has already been slightly exceeded at the daily high. The euro is benefiting from the prospect of further rate hikes in the euro zone to deal with high inflation. The European Central Bank set the reference rate at $1.0923 on Wednesday afternoon.

Better than expected overseas export data from Germany in May moved the market little. New US economic data are expected later, including consumer confidence in June. This could still cause movement on the market.

Under its new leadership, the Turkish central bank is changing course in monetary policy due to persistently high inflation. In the first decision after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, the monetary watchdogs around their new boss Hafize Gaye Erkan decided today to raise interest rates from 8.5 to 15.0 percent. This is the first tightening since the beginning of 2021. The currency watchdogs, with their governor Erkan, who has only been in office for a few weeks, also indicated that they would add more if necessary.

Economists had expected an even bigger jump to 21.0 percent. The national currency, the lira, therefore lost value despite the turnaround in interest rates and fell to a record low. The rate fell to 24.41 lira against the dollar after trading at 23.54 before the interest rate decision.

The weaker-than-expected increase indicates that Erkan “has only limited room for maneuver in restoring an orthodox monetary policy,” analyst Piotr Matys from InTouch Capital Markets justified the downward pressure.

In the USA, the situation on the labor market has hardly changed recently. Last week, the number of initial jobless claims stagnated at 264,000, according to the Washington Department of Labor. Analysts had expected an average of only 259,000 applications.

The initial claims are considered a timely indicator of labor market developments, which is of key importance to the Fed’s monetary policy. Recently there have been indications of a cooling trend on the job market. Overall, however, the labor market has proven to be robust.

Oil prices are increasing their losses, the North Sea variety Brent has lost almost three percent to $74.83 per barrel. Prices for the black gold have been struggling to find a direction for several weeks.

There are negative factors such as economic worries in the US and China and supportive developments such as lower supply, particularly from Saudi Arabia. As a result, prices have been hovering in a relatively narrow range just above $70 (Brent) or around the $70 mark (WTI) for a few weeks.

According to an insider, the Mainz glass group Schott wants to go public with its pharmaceutical packaging subsidiary Schott Pharma in late summer. The plans were aimed at starting the issue immediately after the summer break, said a person familiar with the project from the Reuters news agency. The markets are stable enough to take the plunge – regardless of how the planned IPO of the ThyssenKrupp hydrogen subsidiary Nucera is going.

A spokeswoman for the manufacturer of ampoules, syringes and pharmaceutical bottles made of glass and plastic did not want to comment on the timetable. However, she confirmed that an IPO would remain “a very interesting option” for Schott Pharma.

Continental has no signs of an imminent wave of bankruptcies in the supplier industry. “If we look at our supplier portfolio, we cannot see that there is an increased risk of insolvency,” said CEO Nikolai Setzer on Wednesday evening at the Hamburg business journalists’ club. One does not see any increased trend towards insolvency on the market either. However, the DAX group is taking a very close look at the situation.

