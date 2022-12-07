Original Title: Market Supervision: People’s Livelihood and Epidemic Prevention Supplies Should Not Hoard and Raise Prices

In order to further standardize the price behavior of relevant operators in this city and maintain the market price order during the epidemic prevention and control period, the Beijing Market Supervision Bureau issued a reminder to remind operators not to use grain, oil, meat, eggs, vegetables, milk and other livelihood commodities, masks, and antiviral drugs. , Disinfection and sterilization supplies, related medical equipment and other anti-epidemic supplies are hoarding, fabricating and spreading information about price increases, and driving up prices.

The warning book reminds relevant operators to strengthen price self-discipline, establish a sense of lawful operation, honesty and trustworthiness, and fair competition, establish and improve internal price management mechanisms and error correction mechanisms, and promptly and properly handle price disputes.

Selling goods should indicate the product name, price, pricing unit and other information. Operators providing services shall indicate the service items, service content and price or pricing method and other information. Operators who sell goods or provide services through the Internet or other means shall clearly mark the prices on the Internet pages in text, images, etc. The price tag must be true and accurate, the label must be aligned, and the label should be eye-catching, and the price change must be adjusted in a timely manner. Products may not be sold at a premium to the listed price, and any unstated fees shall not be charged.

The warning book specifically reminds that it is not allowed to use false or misleading price means to lure consumers or other operators into transactions with them. Prevent price violations such as false preferential discounts and failure to fulfill price commitments.

It is necessary to accurately record and verify the production and operation costs of goods and services, and provide consumers with goods and services at reasonable prices. It is not allowed to hoard, fabricate and disseminate information about price increases, and drive up prices for people’s livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, vegetables, and milk, masks, antiviral drugs, disinfection and sterilization supplies, and related medical equipment and other anti-epidemic supplies.

Do not collude with each other, manipulate market prices, and damage the legitimate rights and interests of other operators or consumers. There shall be no price monopoly that excludes or restricts competition.

The warning book reminds that all relevant operators should carry out self-examination and self-correction in a timely manner. Market supervision departments at all levels in the city will strengthen price law enforcement inspections in key links and areas, keep an eye on complaints and reporting clues, and investigate and deal with various price violations in accordance with the law.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see