The Cali Zoo will become the meeting point for workshops and talks at the 9th International Bird Fair – Colombia BirdFair, which takes place from February 16 to 19 and whose motto is: “Birds and Culture”.

Carlos Mario Wagner, director of the Fair, indicated that “the fair opens spaces for citizen participation to deliver knowledge and information in various aspects, which help in the promotion of bird tourism in our country, to entrepreneurs and that is how experts have been invited this year from all over the world to give various specialized workshops.

Among them are: the North American Molle Brown, expert in marketing; Jeff Bouton, Sales and Marketing Manager of the renowned brand of equipment for sports observation Kowa; Carlos Ruiz Guerra, renowned Colombian biologist, expert on beach birds; Fred Crema, specialist and leader in nature tourism in Brazil; John Edward Myers: is one of the pioneers of bird tourism in Colombia and Emmanuel Laverde and Paula Andrea Romero Ardila, Colombian artists of watercolor paintings.

Colombia BirdFair will hold 6 workshops on topics related to bird tourism around: photography, painting, entrepreneurship, marketing, social innovation, digiscoping, among others.

Digiscoping workshop

Digiscoping is a unique style of photography that uses the powerful magnification of a telescope as a lens, with a camera or phone, it is a technique that is becoming increasingly popular among wildlife enthusiasts. Combining modern smartphone cameras with telescopes provides unparalleled magnification with surprisingly good results: over 3000mm equivalent lenses can be achieved (nearly 800% more magnification than a standard 400mm telephoto lens).

This is a great way to document rare sightings of wildlife (particularly very small, or species that are far away), and provides instant integration of your social media channels with real-time images and video.

Sunday February 19

Time: 4:00 PM

Guest: Jeff Bouton, sales and marketing manager for the birdwatching and nature markets in the Americas for the renowned American brand Kowa. He has been a field researcher and tour guide since he was a teenager.

He has worked as an optical representative for 20 years. As a guide, he held disposable film cameras behind his eyepiece to document rare birds before digital cameras existed. He is an active digiscoper for more than two decades, helping to pioneer new digiscoping techniques and products.

“How to identify shorebirds and not fail in the attempt”

Shorebirds, also known as waders, have always represented a reliable identification challenge for a good number of bird lovers in Colombia.

The Calidris Association has developed a series of methods that allow birders to feel more confident when trying to differentiate species belonging to the genera Calidris, Charadrius and Tringa.

With this workshop, shorebirds will be the greatest attraction for bird watchers, as well as being an ideal space to share the fascination for one of the most interesting components of our Colombian avifauna.

Saturday February 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM

Guest Carlos Ruiz-Guerra: Colombian biologist, master’s degree in conservation and use of biodiversity who is part of the Calidris Association, BirdLife in Colombia.

He is the author and co-author of different publications about Colombian avifauna and currently represents South America in the Western Hemisphere shorebird expert group. For two decades, he has led bird research and conservation projects on the coasts and the Llanos of Colombia.

“Preparation of a basic marketing plan for bird watching, ecotourism and conservation businesses”

Marketing a business can sound daunting, but with a solid foundation, you can create a basic plan that you can develop as far as your budget and time allow.

This workshop will go over the steps needed to put together a basic marketing plan that will form lasting connections with your audience and grow your customers. They will teach strategies that are easy to implement and automate, and all are focused specifically on birding, ecotourism, and conservation businesses and audiences.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM

Guest: Mollee Brown- Communications consultant from West Virginia, United States. In her work, she helps connect people with the natural world. Through her business, the Nighthawk Agency, Mollee works with birdwatching and ecotourism businesses to help them achieve greater success and impact on bird conservation.

“How to professionally join bird watching tourism (aviturism)”

The workshop seeks to enhance knowledge about bird tourism, developing the following topics:

– How does the world of birdwatching tourism work?

– How to put together an itinerary for nature tourists interested in birds?

– How to make fundamental alliances to develop the activity?

– How to pay for the products related to bird watching?

– Life stories, products and services of nature tourism for conservation developed in the Pantanal (Brazil).

Saturday February 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM

Guest Fred Cream: Naturalist, musician, photographer, and Brazilian businessman. He has been working in tourism since 1992, developing nature tourism projects and products for conservation.

Additionally, Fred carries out consultancy projects in the management of safety in nature tourism and in the promotion of the tourist economy through the observation of fauna.

“Outdoor wildlife painting with watercolor pencils”

In this workshop, the wonderful shapes and colors of animals will be explored with the technique of watercolor pencils, drawing and color concepts that will allow unique images created outdoors. A unique experience to learn about wildlife through art.

Saturday February 18, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Guest: Art and Conservation is a project founded by Colombian artists Emmanuel Laverde and Paula Andrea Romero Ardila with the aim of diversifying knowledge around natural history, scientific dissemination and conservation of natural heritage through art.

“Workshop on social innovation in bird tourism” with John Edward Myers

Workshop participants will learn how to apply the fundamentals of social innovation to formulate and carry out their projects, from the birth of ideas to their implementation and evaluation. After a quick tour of the theoretical part, the workshop will focus on the following areas:

– The review of successful case studies of ecotourism and bird conservation in Colombia.

– Networking for innovation.

– Fundraising.

– Design of innovative projects.

– Implementation of innovative projects.

– Evaluation and replication.

The workshop is personalized. Participants should arrive with a concept, idea or project in development. The workshop will have two sessions of three hours each.

Sunday February 19, 2023

Hora: 9:00 am a 12:00 m 2:00 pm a 5:00 pm

Guest: John Edward Myers: he is one of the pioneers of bird watching in Colombia. He has held leadership positions at The Nature Conservancy, Audubon, WWF, and Conservation International. His projects and articles have been published in The Economist, Outside Magazine, Mongabay and the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Since 2019 he is a frequent contributor to the newspaper El Espectador de Colombia. He was honorary president of the Colombia Birdfair in the year 2022.

