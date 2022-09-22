Listen to the audio version of the article

The postman will always knock twice, but today he is even able to counteract inflationary pressures. Because there is a product that is in great demand in the Amazon virtual store and that is about to become even a television phenomenon, as well as social. It happens in America with a thousand eyes like Big Brother: here, despite the economic crisis in the shopping cart, the purchase of a special external surveillance webcam is going crazy, one of those integrated micro-cameras that are activated at the sound of the doorbell and that soon they will allow to broadcast couriers and postmen, but also babysitters, dog sitters, plumbers, bricklayers, friends and relatives.

All protagonists in the new Amazon Prime Video format Ring Nation. The broadcast will select the most comical sequences, alternating between animals, neighbors and couriers. “With Ring Nation, we’re going to give American families a new way to have fun together,” the show’s producers told Business Insider. Although, alongside the wait, doubts related to privacy issues are also growing, increasingly felt overseas too.

Even with a TV format, an attempt is made to counter the cost of living, which affects the consumption of individuals and companies. A combination that holds together global economic pressures, the collapse of market confidence and difficulties in accessing credit. This is how new marketing strategies come into play.

«We are in an exceptional moment, but many factors that are having a negative structural impact on production costs, with obvious repercussions on consumption, have been known for some time. The ever wider and shared adoption of sustainable behaviors was born as a self-protection response on the part of consumers. If previously some behaviors were implemented by limited groups of people among those most sensitive to ecological issues, now cuts to waste and careful evaluation of purchase options are becoming a model of behavior followed by most. Just think of the growth of purchasing groups, the widespread use of eco-recharges to avoid the cost of packaging, the growth of sharing platforms and second-hand product buying and selling “, says Stefania Romenti, associate professor of strategic communication at the Iulm University.

Strategies against inflation

Identical price, but less product. The phenomenon of shrinkflation enters the redefinition of consumption. “Prices are rising rapidly, while there is less consumer confidence and a greater pursuit of convenience,” says Alanna Petroff, Think with Google Editor-in-Chief. This Anglo-Saxon term – composed of the verb “shrink” which means to shrink and “inflation” for inflation – indicates the almost imperceptible trick on the shelf. The trend is catching on as companies face higher prices from multiplying energy and raw material costs, as well as supply chain constraints. It is not a new phenomenon. Already Toblerone a few years ago to cope with the increase in the cost of cocoa decided to reduce the number of chocolate pieces, lengthening the spaces between one and the other to save on raw materials. Now Britain’s Cadbury is doing the same, reducing the size of its Dairy Milk chocolate bars by 10%, while maintaining the same price.