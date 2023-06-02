Markets: dollar could drop to $3,700 due to reforms

WITH a drop of $54 compared to Thursday’s session, the dollar continued its downward trend that it has shown in the last week, deepening the revaluation of the peso. Not surprisingly, the currency has lost $454 against the representative market rate since January 1 of this year when it registered $4,810.

This situation, according to the exchange market and analysts, is due to the uncertainty that has been generated in companies and investors by the reforms that the government has proposed and that today are pending their fate in Congress, as they are pension, health and labor projects.

According to the financial analyst Andrés Moreno, he said about the behavior of the currency that “this drop depends on the confidence that the Government shows with the markets and especially with the hydrocarbons sector. The currency could be very close to $3,900 and I would even think it could go as low as $3,700.”

The analyst assures that the price today is $800 above what it should be. He points out that “the Government will be severely punished in the regional elections that it will live this year, due to different decisions that have destabilized the Colombian economy and have caused a reassessment of many basic basket products.”

Revaluation

It is necessary to remember that the Colombian peso is one of the currencies that has appreciated the most during 2023. It is in sixth place among the currencies that have increased its value the most in the world, below the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso, the Thai baht, the Chilean peso and the Russian ruble.

Some experts consider that the new data leads us to believe that, in the nearest horizon, the appreciation of the peso will maintain its pace, understanding what this may mean for other variables of the national economy, such as the behavior of inflation and the price of the goods that are imported.

Colombian market analysts highlight the fact that the dollar in Colombia will follow this downward path, but this will depend, as always, on what may be the local and international effects that move the intention of investors.

Despite the reforms that remain unresolved in Congress, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla has assured that the drop in the price of the dollar in Colombia is explained because “investors are believing the national economy.”

Investments

Recent data from the exchange balance of the Banco de la República show that, as of April, the country registered a new record of foreign direct investment.

That data, according to the issuer’s report, was US$ 1,951 million. The result, if compared to the US$879 million of March 2023, shows an increase of US$1,072 million. Oil and mining were the segments that most promoted the arrival of dollars: US$ 1,721 million were received, presenting an increase of US$ 1,013 million.

Felipe Campos, Investment and Strategy Manager at Alianza Valores, assures that, unlike what had happened at other times since the start of President Petro’s government, the dollar seems to lose more momentum in Colombia.

For the analyst, it is worth emphasizing that the positive is more than the negative of a new appreciation of the peso against the dollar in Colombia.

The same market analysts have insistently announced that the dollar in Colombia maintains a higher level than it should; the change of government and the uncertainty about the future of oil exploration in the country, at the time, took their toll.

An analysis by Jorge Tovar, a professor at the Universidad de Los Andes, explains that the Colombian peso seems to remain more depreciated against the dollar when compared to some peers.