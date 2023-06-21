Markets insist that this year inflation would reach 9%

ACCORDING to the latest survey by Banco de la República, this month there was evidence of a reduction in inflation expectations and interest rates by analysts.

With this, the average analyst now forecasts inflation at the end of 2023 of 9%, consistent with a year-end Issuer intervention rate of 12%.

In particular, between May and June, the total inflation expectation at the end of 2023 fell by 20 basis points and that of the non-food item fell by 4 points after the new downward surprise in monthly inflation in May.

In fact, for the current month, the consensus of analysts anticipates a new and strong slowdown in monthly inflation, going from 0.43% to 0.37% as a result of a new monthly deflation of food (-0.2% ) and deceleration of the basic component (0.5%).

On the other hand, this month would begin the period of rate stability by the Issuer, which would last until September, during which time the cycle of cuts would begin.

differences

Undoubtedly, the downward surprise in inflation in May was genuinely positive news for analysts, economic agents and the authorities. Indeed, the difference of 18 basis points downward compared to what was expected by the consensus of those surveyed by the Issuer, had not been observed since November 2020, which reflects that the upward surprises observed in previous records seem stay in the past

The Bank’s report shows that “in this sense, it is to be expected that in the coming weeks there will be adjustments in the inflation forecasts of the consensus of analysts. However, we highlight that while total annual inflation and food inflation showed a fall, the basic component –without food– again showed a new acceleration, going from 11.51% in April to 11.59%, explained by the inflationary persistence of the services and regulated component”.

They also point out that “the indexing effect on rental rates, which represent 25% of the total CPI, will remain latent for the remainder of the year. For its part, in the regulated item, the higher electricity prices on the stock market due to fears of the effects of ‘El Niño’ will continue to push electricity prices upwards, to which would be added the continuous increases in the price of fuels, where increases in the price of diesel are not ruled out due to the large deficit of the FEPC and the need for the Government to clean up its finances”.

Impacts

In this sense, despite the fact that it is still highly positive news for the country, “we believe that it is too early to claim victory. In addition to the arguments put forward, the potential arrival of the ‘El Niño’ Phenomenon in the second half of the year with a probability of 90% according to forecasts, in addition to the effects of the entry into force of healthy taxes at the end of the year, could slow down or even reverse the favorable trend that the food component has been exhibiting so far this year”.

On the other hand, a report by Anif indicates that “by incorporating the results, with inflation at the end of the year between 6% and 8% for food and basic inflation around 10%, we anticipate that the total would end at a value very close to 9 %. Given the determinants already mentioned, and incorporating the new projections of the Bank’s technical team, the scenario of a rate stability decision by the Board of Directors of the Banco de la República in its monetary policy meeting at the end of the month in course. However, the decision will depend on the reading of the co-directors in relation to the core inflation metrics, which showed a virtual persistence between April and May”.

