Märkischer Kreis should become a wolf area – Westphalia-Lippe – News

If an area is designated as a wolf area, there are subsidies for protective measures. For example: If a farmer has a flock of sheep, he would be paid for a fence and he would be entitled to flock dogs.
He should definitely build the fence within the first six months after the wolf territory has been designated. Otherwise he would not get any compensation afterwards.
The conditions
In order to become a wolf territory, the same animal must have been recorded several times within six months. That’s all DNA-Sense.
The wolf territory would extend over up to 1.000 stretch square kilometers and thus go beyond the Markischer Kreis.