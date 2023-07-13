Marko: “De Vries was a nice guy, but he wasn’t fast”

Helmut Marko exhibited at the Telegraph the reasons for the dismissal of Nyck de Vries, who will be replaced by Ricciardo from the Hungarian GP.

Not even time to get to the middle of the 2023 season, and in F1 there is already the first big market shock. L’AlphaTauri has in fact communicated that Nyck de Vries has left the Faenza team with immediate effect and since Hungarian GP will be Daniel Ricciardo to flank Yuki Tsunoda. What is surprising is not so much the news of the Dutchman’s dismissal, which has already been in the air for a few months, but the timing of the announcement, given that the family Red Bull he had given de Vries until the summer break, which will be between two Grands Prix, to raise the level of performance. After the Silverstone weekend and the test carried out by Ricciardo with the RB19, Helmut Marko however, he decided to give him the sack, justifying the choice with the lack of speed and improvements from the Dutch.

“We signed Nyck because he was fantastic last year at Monza.” – declared the Austrian to the Dutch newspaper the Telegraph – “We expected him to be at least on the same level as his teammate this year, But this did not happen. In fact, it always has been three tenths slower than Tsunoda and we saw no improvement. We had to do something: why wait two more races if there’s no sign of improvement? Nyck is a very nice guy, but the speed wasn’t there. He is 28 years old, very experienced and has driven several F1 cars as a test driver. In Baku, at the end of April, he started the weekend well and I thought he would have done better, but then he had some accidents. Sadly he didn’t print a ride that impressed us.”

Regarding Ricciardo’s return to AlphaTauri ten years after his last appearance with Toro Rosso, Marko said that: “The lap times recorded by Ricciardo in the tire test session are competitive on all three sets of tyres. If Ricciardo hadn’t been fast, we would have had to consider someone else. However, AlphaTauri is not in a good moment and is bottom of the Constructors’ Championship, so we had to do something to change that. These changes often occur after a driver change, and the arrival of Ricciardo brings new energy to the team.”

