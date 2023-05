The police are asking for our help in a missing person search. 15-year-old Hanna W. from Marktbergel has not returned home since Wednesday (May 3). The police suspect that she could be in Neustadt/Aisch. Hanna is about 1.65 tall, slim and has red/purple hair. She’s also wearing braces and probably gray sweatpants and jacket. Every police station and the police emergency number 110 accept tips.

