Marl skydiver achieves German record – Ruhr area – News

Record broken! It took them three attempts, but now it worked: The parachutists from Marl have set a new record in formation jumping at night. They trained for it all day long.

Fireworks lit up the sky

Record attempt in formation jumping at night

When it got dark, the competition began. The plane took the parachutists high into the air over Marl’s Loemühle airfield. For the German night record in formation jumping, the total of 17 athletes had to form exactly two formations in one jump. They wore light-up suits complete with pyrotechnics. On the ground they were cheered on and greeted with applause by around 1,000 onlookers.

Record remains in Marl again

Fame and honor once again remain in Marl – because the parachuting club also holds the previous record. A year ago they set it up with 16 parachutists, who also formed several formations at night and ended up happily returning to Marl ground. Even now, despite the record, there is still no end in sight: the jumpers want to continue and are trying to add a third figure during a jump this weekend. Marl athletes are known for setting records.

