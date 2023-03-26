The Ecuadorian, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, lost by decision – but not by KO – against the American Cory Sandhagen. This Saturday March 25, 2023.

This was one of the most important fights of his career, because by winning it, Vera could already have a fight for the title, at bantamweight.

The match was in San Antonio, Texas.

Sandhagen is already beginning to threaten with those flying knees of his #UFCSantonio pic.twitter.com/i5NWvJH6zI — UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Vera debuted in the UFCin 2014.

Marlon Vera ‘el Chito’ was born in 1992, in Chone, Manabí. He started training him, in mixed martial arts, when he was 16 years old. He is an expert in jiu-jitsu, muay thai and boxing. (AVV)