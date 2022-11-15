Home News Marmolada, four months after the collapse, the glacier reopens
Marmolada, four months after the collapse, the glacier reopens

Marmolada, four months after the collapse, the glacier reopens

Four and a half months after the tragedy that killed eleven people, the Marmolada glacier will reopen. The green light from the Autonomous Province of Trento will arrive by Friday 18 November, as confirmed by the director of the Civil Protection, Raffaele De Col.

The glacier had been closed by the authorities on 3 July, immediately after the detachment of a piece of ice that had caused a huge avalanche of ice and rock: it was just after 12 and at that time numerous ropes were descending from the normal route afterwards having reached the summit of the Marmolada, Punta Penia.

