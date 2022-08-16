Home News Marmolada, large landslide at Punta Uomo: no hikers involved
Marmolada, large landslide at Punta Uomo: no hikers involved

Trento – A large landslide at Cima Uomo, on the Marmolada, broke off this afternoon on the side facing the Fassa Valley. The Civil Protection of the Autonomous Province of Trento said that an aerial survey is underway with experts from the geological service. The verification procedures were immediately activated with the first warning of the mountain rescue teams and in support also the volunteer firefighters and the Saf.

See also  Alto Adige, ten centimeters of rain fell in an hour. Landslides and landslides, work is being done to reopen all roads

