Trento – A large landslide at Cima Uomo, on the Marmolada, broke off this afternoon on the side facing the Fassa Valley. The Civil Protection of the Autonomous Province of Trento said that an aerial survey is underway with experts from the geological service. The verification procedures were immediately activated with the first warning of the mountain rescue teams and in support also the volunteer firefighters and the Saf.
