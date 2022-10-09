Marco Comfortola, a very strong mountaineer from Valfurva, twelve eight thousand certificates, was among the first to open his wallet when the request for help was raised from the Capanna Ghiacciaio hut on the Marmolada. “Marco has been a witness of the Lombardy Refuges for years (we did not distinguish the place) and when the request for sharing arrived, we did not hesitate to set a good example by making the donation.