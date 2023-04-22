MARN attends the birth of crocodiles after having rescued the eggs from a looted nest

A resource guard team from the Ministry of the Environment assisted in the birth of 11 crocodiles, after having rescued their eggs from a nest that had been looted.

Before their release, the reptiles were marked and measured to have a better knowledge of the population and to know the range of distribution of the species, in this way, when a crocodile is found even years later, it can be monitored and know its origin and age.

“We protect endangered species, due to poaching, which sells their skin and, also from false popular beliefs, which attribute medicinal properties to their eggs, as part of our National Caiman and Crocodile Conservation Program”said the Ministry of Environment.