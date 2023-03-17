Home News MARN forecasts rains and storms in different parts of the country – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) reported that rains and storms are expected for this Friday in various areas of the national territory throughout the day.

According to Environment, during the morning, the sky will be cloudy with chances of isolated rains during the first hours, for the afternoon, the chances of rains and storms will continue over the northern zone and the volcanic mountain range of the western zone.

He also indicated that the warm climate and hot environment will remain during most of the day, with greater freshness for the night and early morning.

The conditions are due to the contribution of moisture from both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean and the prefrontal trough located over Belize and Honduras, according to MARN.

