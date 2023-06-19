MARN warns about the presence of rain during the afternoon of this Monday

The Observatory of the Ministry of the Environment (MARN) indicated that the rains will continue during the afternoon of this Monday, in the Salvadoran territory.

The rainfall will be present due to a wave that approaches from the east towards El Salvador, in addition to the incidence of a new tropical wave that will be circulating over the country tomorrow.

The rains will continue over the Salvadoran territory due to an easterly wave that will be generating unstable conditions over the territory, to which is added the approach of a new tropical wave that would be passing tomorrow and leaving significant rains over the territory .

The National Hurricane Center indicated that this phenomenon could become a hurricane on Thursday or Friday of this week, for which reason alerts have been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center indicated that this phenomenon could become a hurricane on Thursday or Friday of this week, for which reason alerts have been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Antilles.

On the other hand, the MARN meteorologist, Jonathan Hernández, explained that the rains will focus on the northern zone of El Salvador and on the volcanic mountain range in the center and west of the country.

In the western zone, maximum temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius will be recorded, and minimum temperatures between 21º and 23º.

In the central zone of the national territory maximum temperatures will be perceived between 31 and 34º, with minimums between 22º and 23º.

Finally, the eastern zone will present maximum temperatures of 34º to 36º and minimum temperatures of 23º to 24º.

“We recommend caution when carrying out activities due to return currents and winds in deep water that reach up to 40 kilometers per hour”detailed Henríquez.

