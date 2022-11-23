Listen to the audio version of the article

There were two moments that Roberto Maroni, who died on November 22, considered the most complex of his political life.

The Welfare season and the return of the Br

The first, in chronological order, when as Minister of Welfare he experienced the death of the labor lawyer and his consultant, Marco Biagi, killed at the hands of terrorists. It was March 19, 2002 and the Berlusconi government had taken office less than a year ago but had put on the agenda a reform of article 18 which cost the life of the Bolognese professor, author of the White Paper on work, who was killed on his way home in bike. A mourning that he still carried inside. It was up to him, together with the undersecretary Maurizio Sacconi, to manage those days and put a bill back into the democratic dialectic that saw the green light from Cisl and Uil.

Flexibility, “staircase” and Maroni bonus

A mediation with the unions that shelved that reform but introduced the first contractual innovations as well as a social security reform that has remained in memory as “Maroni’s staircase”. In practice, an increase in pension requirements from 57 to 60 years, then called into question by the subsequent Prodi government with an enormous expenditure of resources (about 10 billion). And it is a coincidence that just today, while the current Meloni Executive is launching its first budget law, one of his “inventions” is once again becoming law, also renamed with his name: bonus Maroni, in practice an incentive for those who, despite meeting the pension requirements, you decide to continue working. In the ministry of Via Veneto he spent his most intense season, from the point of view of the production of laws, much more than in the Viminale where he returned in 2008 after a first brief experience in 1994.

Leader of the League to avoid its extinction

And it was precisely as Minister of the Interior that he lived the other moment that he considered the most complex of his political life, the management of the League after the scandals involving Bossi, the loyalists of the magic circle and his family. He chose not to back down and take the lead of a party which, after the events in the Senatur, was under 4%, and was in danger of disappearing. Even the decision to run as governor of Lombardy responded to that mission, that of saving the Carroccio from an extinction that seemed close. He won those regional elections and also won the challenge of making the party survive, leaving the baton to Salvini, chosen by him for the leadership. Relations with the current deputy premier and secretary then fluctuated, intermittent also due to a different political vision of what the League should have been and of the relationship with the North. A theme that is still on the table today.