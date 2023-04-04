Julian Andres Santa

The former technical director of Deportivo Pereira, Alexis Márquez, runner-up in the Colombian Cup in 2021 with Matecaña and who saved the rojiamarillo on two occasions from falling to the second division, was presented as the new coach of Atlético Bucaramanga, for which the Pereirano will have his third experience on the bench, after passing through his hometown team and Jaguares.

He conducted his first training

Yesterday, the Risaraldense had his first contact and training with the ‘Leopardo’ squad and his coaching staff will be accompanied by the one born in La Virginia, Rubén Darío Zapata as technical assistant and the physical trainer Diego Vargas, with whom he has shared in his two previous clubs .

His great challenge, score points

Atlético Bucaramanga does not have a good time in the Colombian championship, accumulating eight games without victory, which led to the dismissal of the Argentine Raúl Armando and the arrival of the 46-year-old Pereiran, a former professional goalkeeper. This season the Leopards have accumulated two wins, five draws and four losses, with 11 points.

Debut against Deportivo Pereira

Life once again crosses the path of Márquez and Deportivo Pereira, so the Pereiran will make his debut in the technical direction of Bucaramanga this Sunday at 2 in the afternoon, visiting the team from his city, in what will be a duel of needy urgent to add, since both have 11 points.