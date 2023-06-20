Marriage rate drops, single society comes- FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Marriage is becoming less and less popular.

At least in China, the number of marriages can be said to be the lowest since decades of data records. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, the number of married couples in 2022 will be 6.833 million, and the number of married couples has dropped for nine consecutive years. Compared with the peak of 13.469 million married couples in 2013, it is almost halved. Why aren’t people getting married, and what does a lower marriage rate mean?

don’t want to get married vs can’t get married

No matter how we define marriage, whether we regard it as a legal ceremony or a romantic tribute, one of its essences can still be regarded as an economic behavior, and costs and benefits are still the focus of people’s subconscious considerations. From this perspective, the decline in the marriage rate reflects a core point that marriage is becoming less and less economical in modern society. To paraphrase a common saying, the reasons for getting married are mostly similar, that is, simply wanting to be together, and there are many reasons for not getting married.

With the awakening of personal consciousness, young people’s willingness not to marry has increased, especially for women. Marriage is often a precursor to childbirth, and there have been many studies on its economic loss to women’s welfare. According to official media reports, a research group of the Communist Youth League conducted a survey in 2021 on the marriage and love situation of unmarried urban youths aged 18-26. For the question “Will you get married in the future?”, 25.1% of the young people chose “Not sure”, and among them, women had a stronger intention not to get married. , which is nearly 20% higher than that of men. Regarding the reasons for not getting married, more than one-third of the respondents said that they “have no time or energy to get married”, and more than 60% of the respondents thought that “it is difficult to find the right person”. In addition, the economic cost of marriage is too high, The cost of raising children is too high, do not believe in marriage, and have never been in love, etc. are also the main reasons.

The high cost of marriage is obvious to all. Whether at home or abroad, marriage looms as an invisible divide between the rich and the poor. Not to mention the cost of betrothal gifts, weddings, etc., the cost of housing prices alone is enough to discourage many young people. For many Chinese, a house is not only a prerequisite for settling down and getting married, but it is also tied to many benefits, such as household registration and children’s schooling. According to the cost of marrying a wife in each city, which was popular on the Internet many years ago, Shenzhen topped the list with 2.08 million, surpassing Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, followed by Beijing with 2.028 million and Shanghai with 2 million. Hundreds of thousands. Comparing the monthly salaries in related cities may require more than one generation of working-class people to work hard for many years.

In a sense, the meanings of not wanting to get married and not being able to get married have a lot of overlap, that is, the cost of marriage increases and the benefits decrease.

situation is changing

For many people, marriage is a major ceremony to complete life, even a real coming-of-age ceremony. With the rising cost of marriage, it is a natural trend that in addition to the decline in the willingness of young people to marry, late marriage has also become a common phenomenon. According to the 2020 “China Census Yearbook”, the average age of first marriage in China is 28.67 years old, which is nearly 4 years later than ten years ago, and the delay rate of women is still higher than that of men. By 2023, the age of first marriage registration in Hubei, Anhui, etc. will have exceeded 30 years old. It also means that the lifetime unmarried rate of people of marriageable age will continue to increase in the future.

In fact, as I have emphasized many times in this column, behind the marriage rate are medium and long-term trends related to the economy and society. It is difficult to cure headaches through short-term policies, and policies can only be based on encouragement , and one should not place too much hope in the results. In a developed society like Japan, where the level of social development is one step ahead, we see all kinds of big moves, such as the birth of politicians, social welfare, and various blind dates organized by local governments, etc. However, there are still more and more people who are not married .

Marriage tends to become a luxury nowadays. At this time, we must either try our best to make everyone “worthy” of marriage, or say goodbye to it completely. If you pay attention to the current blind date market, you will feel a sense of going back in time. There is a strong sense of valuing “class status”, and the system is often more favored, and family background is also a major plus. After 7080, the trend of focusing on personal qualities and even nude marriages for love has become a thing of the past. Nowadays, blind dates are not a personal competition, but more important factors such as job stability and family background. On many dating platforms, even how much support parents can give to buy a house, and whether the pension is inside or outside the system are basically necessary options in advance.

This change is naturally inseparable from the change in economic trends. The era in which the urban middle-income group moves downward is the era of the soft class. When the upward sail of the economy stagnates, the myth of personal struggle fades, everyone is pessimistic about the future, and the competition for the gains and losses of the stock will naturally become more intense. A similar situation exists in Japan as well. Generally speaking, in the era of the bubble economy, marriage is a single item that is readily available to everyone. The national marriage rate is above 95%, and people who grew up in the economic boom generally believe in romanticism, or are more daring in love and marriage. Such people will actively pursue marriage even after retirement, and even consider second marriage and third marriage. In contrast, many young people who grew up in the “lost thirty years” choose to be single or even have no love and sexual experience. They seem to be a little allergic to romance, and they are more conservative about marriage and pay more attention to the conditions of the marriage partner.

The single economy is popular

It is precisely because of this that in the era of the soft class, there will probably be more and more people who are not married, and single people will become a new mainstream trend, and it is also a global trend. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the number of single adults in China in 2019 was as high as 260 million, and the single rate in first-tier cities remained high, even exceeding one-third.

Similarly, the economic slowdown in other countries has been slowing down for many years, the decline of the middle class is even earlier, and the topic of being single has already spread. Studies have pointed out that the United States predicts that a quarter of newborns will never marry in the future, and 40% of countries such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany are single-person families, and even more so in big cities. Japan has always been a leader in this regard. A few years ago, 40% of households were single-person households. It is predicted that by 2035, half of Japanese people will be simple families, which can be called a single-person country.

Behind the popularity of single-person families is the richness of modern society, which makes the utility of the family no longer monopolized by marriage. One can also live contentedly. From a certain point of view, the essence of marriage is to live in partnership, and the couples contribute different resource endowments to connect them into a new socioeconomic unit. This is an ancient strategy for human beings to fight against the risk society, and to deal with many uncertainties in life together, such as three meals a day, such as buying a house and settling down, such as having children, such as disease care, such as aging companionship and even hospice care, etc. In the past, most of the functions were indeed performed by the family to a large extent, but today through the efforts of related industries such as insurance, medical care, pensions, and services, many functions have been outsourced to a large extent, and the benefits of marriage can be said to be gradually increasing. At the same time, the cost of marriage mentioned above is rising. At present, behind the sudden emergence of the pet industry, online entertainment, and one-person catering, it is actually the energy radiation of the single economy.

Married or single, from a personal point of view, was originally a very personal choice. However, the public sphere has never stopped encroaching on the private sector, and concern for the country and the people has always been a major feature of public opinion. The direct consequence of the drop in the marriage rate is that the birth population continues to decline. According to official data, the birth population in 2022 will be 9.56 million, and the natural population growth rate will be -0.60‰. This is not only the first negative population growth in China in many years, but also the lowest level in the world, even lower than Japan. In response to this situation, many experts have called for various types of marriage urgings to be born one after another in their reports. Let us almost forget that just ten years ago, almost similar experts were emphasizing that China’s population is too large and criticizing the public’s desire to liberalize childbearing. call. In fact, in the past, calls for the liberalization of childbearing were for the right to bear children, and the right to bear children is not only the right to choose to have children, but also the right to choose not to have children. Quite similarly, the right to marry also means the freedom to marry and the freedom to choose not to marry.

As Mrs. Thatcher said, “There is no such thing as a society. There are individual men and women, and there are families.” At the moment, instead of calling for marriages and births with little effect, it is better to think about how to invigorate the economy and adapt policies. , Respect rights, make single or not single can be very happy, so that the economy can truly benefit everyone. This article only represents the opinion of the author. Xu Jin recently published a new book “Leap Change: The Soft Class, Middle Income Trap, and Common Wealth”.

