by admin
The Civil Registry announced that the process for marriage and de facto union was expedited from April 3. Civil Registry Photo


Single people, over 18 years of age and without minor children can contract civil marriage or de facto union immediately and without the need for prior schedulingfrom April 3, 2023.

This was reported by Civil Registry through a statement issued on Tuesday, April 4.

marriage requirements

He valor of the service of marriage is $50 and the requirements to do so are:

  • Identity card of the contracting parties.
  • Two witnesses and attendance record

De facto union requirements

to get a de facto union must present a configuration document issued by a notary or judicial authority, cancel $50 and present the following requirements:

  • Public deed or enforceable sentence.
  • Determination of who will be the administrator of the conjugal partnership.

The institution also reported that the civil status certificates and citizenship required to foreigners for the celebration of marriage in Ecuador will have a validity of 6 months.

