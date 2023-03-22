Status: 03/22/2023 07:04 a.m

A couple from the Osnabrück district is not allowed to adopt their adult great-grandson. This was decided by the Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg, following the judgment of the District Court of Bad Iburg. The reason given was that the age difference was too great for a normal parent-child relationship. In addition, the great-grandson has an intact relationship with his mother. That also speaks against an adoption. There are also indications that it is only a matter of favorable regulations for the inheritance, for example to save on inheritance tax. According to the court, this was “morally unjustifiable”. The judgment is final.

