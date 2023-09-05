‘Married for 2 years’ John Park “♥My wife, love at first sight… Eye-catching beauty” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] MBC’s ‘Radio Star’, which airs at 10:30 pm on the 6th, will be decorated with a special feature of ‘2023 Las Music Camp’ starring Kyoyote Kim Jong-min, Baekga, John Park, Hwasa, and Hong Seong-min. (Photo = courtesy of MBC’s ‘Radio Star’) 2023.09.05. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Moon Ye-bin, intern reporter = Singer John Park’s newlywed life and the secret story about his ‘leather’ image are revealed.

The MBC TV talk show ‘Radio Star’, which airs at 10:30 pm on the 6th, will be decorated with a special feature of ‘2023 Las Music Camp’ starring Kyoyote Kim Jong-min, Baekga, John Park, Hwasa, and Hong Seong-min. Singer Solbi will appear as a special MC.

John Park appears on ‘Radio Star’ after 6 years. In 2011, when he was a rookie, he drew attention with his spirit of grabbing Kim Gu-ra’s chin. Accordingly, ahead of his appearance on ‘Radio Star’, John Park foreshadows his image washing by revealing the reason for his agency’s crackdown. However, from the start, he and Kim Gu-ra laughed with a strange two-shot that caught each other’s jaws.

Perhaps because of the dignified autumn male atmosphere on this day, John Park is asked by Kim Gu-ra, “Are you forty?” When Kim Gu-ra is very surprised that John Park is 34 years old this year, he laughs in embarrassment, saying, “Do I look like I am in my 40s?”

Also, in entertainment, John Park once showed off his anti-war charm with the image of a ‘leather’. Regarding this, he reveals the truth behind the concept, saying, “I’m confessing now.” It is said that when he was surprised by a camera in the ‘Summer Variety Camp’ special feature of the past variety show ‘Infinite Challenge’, the production team thought that he was expecting a shaky image of himself and acted. Kim Gu-ra deeply sympathizes with the confession that he couldn’t reveal the truth because he was afraid he would be buried when viewers believed him to be the real John Park.

John Park’s marriage anecdote is also revealed. He is currently in his second year of marriage. Regarding her wife, whom she first met at an acquaintance’s dinner table, she reveals the story of falling in love with her at first sight, saying, “She was a woman with an eye-catching beauty.” Having reached the goal of marriage after a year and a half of dating, he is living a newlywed life with his wife, who has the opposite personality type (MBTI), and says that he is attracted to a different look from himself. In response to John Park’s story, Kim Gu-ra added laughter by saying, “Now is the time to be attracted to different things, but later it can be sad.”

