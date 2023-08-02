Marta and Brazil capitulate to Jamaica. The Seleção fall in the group stage for the 1st time since 1995 – Diario La Página

Jamaica secured an unprecedented qualification for the knockout phase of a women’s World Cup on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw that saw Brazil eliminated from the group stage for the first time in 28 years.

The goalless draw in Melbourne also ended Marta’s illustrious World Cup career. The striker is the tournament’s historic goalscorer — with 17 goals — but she couldn’t shake the nets in her sixth participation in the event.

“For me, it’s the end of the road, but it’s just the beginning for the others,” said Marta. “It is difficult right now. It was not what I dreamed even in the worst nightmares ”.

After conceding 12 goals in their World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica did not concede against France, Panama and Brazil to finish second in Group F. France finished first after beating Panama 6-3.

Apart from being well below Brazil and France in the FIFA team rankings, Jamaica advanced despite the financial hardships the team had to deal with in the run-up to the tournament.

The Jamaicans had to receive financial support through online collections due to inadequate support from their federation. Approximately $100,000 was raised for the team through two crowdfundings.

“It is the moment that I have enjoyed the most in my life. To achieve this is amazing and to witness while alive. I have to thank the girls for getting this for the country. The country should be proud,” said Jamaican coach Lorne Donaldson.

After thrashing Panama 4-0 in their World Cup debut, Brazil was unable to achieve another victory that would have extended Marta’s presence in Oceania.

With Marta starting for the first time in the group stage, Brazil dominated the ball for most of the first half but couldn’t trouble Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

Brazil’s intensity rose in the second half as they desperately sought the goal they needed to advance. A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in added time were the Seleção’s clearest chances.

“It is something very sad, we had high expectations. We had started the World Cup so well”, lamented the Swedish Pia Sundhage, coach of Brazil. “We should have generated more chances or taken advantage of the few we had”

Jamaica will meet the winners of Group H — Colombia or Germany — in the round of 16 next week in Adelaide, Australia.

