Marta Beltrán on City TV

When Dr. Jaime Galarza was elected Rector of the Universidad del Valle, a group of friends welcomed him as the triumph of a generation.

Mostly socialists, a large sector derived from Trotskyism and others like me, despite my friendship with Galarza, who in the company of my brother Hugo (they met before) took me to see America in the north stand.

The party started at the Rectory and ended at a place we called Los Arbolitos, a restaurant, at the end of Avenida Sexta.

As night fell, Galarza called me aside and told me: “I am going to appoint you as director of the newspaper that we have dreamed of for years and also as Editor of the Publishing House.”

Regarding the second, there was no editorial, the University did not publish anything, almost since the days of yesteryear when Alvaro Escobar was rector and Miguel Yusti was in charge of the publications department.

With external advice from traditional printers in the city, we took stock of what was on the machines, they gathered in one place and we began to produce books as Galarza wished.

I was in charge of that position for two years, a little less, due to the intrigues of the teaching professors and areas of Philosophy and Social Communication who could not bear that I wrote 220 books in that period.

The Word was another story that started regular.

Galarza told me that we will appoint an editorial committee of professor friends so that I would have academic support.

Very quickly I recomposed the structure to do it with the students and in the work process, which was devilish, I left the teachers aside, although my friends were slow, unable to write texts in 15 days.

My idea was to make a real newspaper, even in the distribution that was sold in the stalls, with radio advertising.

I invented all this mechanism and surrounded myself with a group of students, mostly from Social Communication, although it was the department that had the most confrontations with me.

After 10 years I made history, an unforgettable newspaper, a unique experience, where the current director of El Tiempo, Andrés Mompotes, Fernando Gómez, current director of cultural information for El Tiempo, a young man from Palmyrene who used to go to my apartment at that time, passed through. to win ten novels by American writers.

I told him, take five, read them and I’ll lend you the other five. And among the women, who were many, tenacious, who understood my message to do things, a young girl appeared that I knew as her parents, Marta Beltrán.

Today Marta has been appointed director of information for City TV, a very high position, where she has only arrived because of her character and her excessive talent.

I must add that she was not only Editor-in-Chief of LA PALABRA, but in 1995, she collaborated with me to make the final edition of the book Abran paso (I didn’t write on a computer), and a year later, she helped me extraordinarily for 6 months doing the final edition of my book Memoria de la Sonora Matancera, a material accumulated during 7 years of talking with Cuban musicians.

Marta Beltrán deserves that I remember a beautiful time that Galarza made possible, even though they paid her with a cane.

Comments