One of the strongest tennis players of Ukraine, Marta Kostyuk (52nd in the world ranking), who showed off her new boyfriend, won the first WTA title in her career. In the final of the tournament in Austin (USA) with a prize fund of 259,000 dollars, the 20-year-old woman from Kyiv defeated the Russian tennis player Varvara Grachova (88th) – 6:3, 7:5 (in the second game, the Ukrainian lost – 3:5, but took four games in a row) and after the triumph she burst into tears right on the court.

“To all the fans in the stands and those who watched the match, especially in my homeland, I want to say: ‘Glory to Ukraine!’,” she said Marta Kostyukwho did not shake her rival’s hand and refused the traditional joint photo session with the Russian woman with awards. “In the position I’m in now, winning this trophy is especially important, I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and all our people who are fighting and dying right now… Obviously, this is a special moment.”

Let’s add that the victory in Austin brought Marta, who actively helps the Ukrainian army, $34,280 in “dirty” prize money and 280 rating points. This allowed the Ukrainian to climb to the 40th place in the WTA ranking for the first time in her career.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Marta Kostyuk defeated the current Wimbledon champion in Adelaide.

