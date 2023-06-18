Marta Lucía Ramírez spoke about the building that was ordered to be demolished in San Andrés

After the Administrative Court of San Andrés y Providencia ordered the demolition of two floors of the Grand Sirenis hotel complex of the Hitos Urbanos company, of which Álvaro Rincón, the husband of the former vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, is also a former minister of Foreign Relations of Colombia ruled assuring that it does not have any property on the island.

Through a statement, the exalted official commented: “It is not true, as Caracol Radio again affirms, in a light and irresponsible way, that I have no property in San Andrés.”

Immediately afterwards, the also former foreign minister indicated that it should be Hitos Urbanos and the partners of the same company who carry out the pertinent legal actions after the decision of the Administrative Court of San Andrés y Providencia.

“It received all the required authorizations and licenses since 2016, long before I became Vice President of Colombia,” Ramírez stressed, adding: “The hotel that has been built has meant the most important recent investment for San Andrés. and promising for the hotel development of the island, with great potential for job creation and increased tourism”.

The exalted official took advantage of her letter to make it clear that her husband “is a hard-working and upright person,” and to ensure that the accusations that have been made to him correspond to a series of strategies by his political detractors to attack his family.

Ramírez said that his life “has been transparent and hard-working, and having no facts or grounds to question my public or private life, the political detractors who hate everything that happened in Colombia have dedicated themselves to attacking my family.” and mainly to my husband, who, like me, is a hard-working and upright person”.

The Court’s reasons for ordering the demolition

It is worth remembering that the decision of the Administrative Court of San Andrés y Providencia to order the demolition of two floors of the Grand Sirenis was revealed by the journalist Daniel Coronell in his W Radio Coronell Report on the morning of Friday, June 16.

According to the information obtained by Coronell, the main reason why the administrative body ordered the demolition was because the “building exceeds the height allowed in the area and the controversial construction license was based on a legal interpretation that did not convince many people”.

It is worth mentioning that the building, which was destined to become the largest hotel complex on the island and which to date has not been completed, has also generated controversy in recent years since the land on which the works are being carried out belongs to one of the congressmen convicted of the Toga Cartel.

“The work is being built on land that belongs to the powerful Gallardo family on the island. Family of which the convicted ex-congressman Julio Gallardo Archbold is a member, sentenced to pay for judicial decisions within the process of the Cartel de la Toga”, explained the journalist before the microphones of W Radio.

For these reasons, the lawyer Juan Carlos Pomare filed a lawsuit to cancel the construction license of Gallardo y Cía SAS, which was developed by Hitos Urbanos. This is how, according to what Coronell said, the Court determined that two floors of the Grand Sirenis hotel should be demolished.

This new controversy occurs just days after the Naples Prosecutor’s Office (Italy) included the name of the former Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs in an investigation that she is conducting against former Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema for trying to mediate the sale of military aircraft from that government to Colombia. with Infobae

