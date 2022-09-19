For the seventh stage of the “Al Cuore del Veneto” tour, a delegation made up of local exponents and candidates of the Veneto Democratic Party – Giacomo Possamai, Angelo Guzzo, Giulia Andrian, Davide Giacomin, Sandro Maculan ed Esther Peruffo – reached Malga Verde, in the municipality of Lusiana Conco on the Altopiano dei Sette Comuni. «To accompany us the mayor Antonella Corradin e Gianni Rigoni Stern, son of Mario, unforgotten and extraordinary storyteller of our Veneto. He is a true source of knowledge of all the pastures and woods of the Asiago plateau, having played a key role in the Mountain Community for decades as well as having been councilor for heritage and ecology of the Municipality of Asiago. We met administrators, breeders and Alessandro Mocellin, president of Latterie Vicentine “, reports the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Andrea Martella.

For those who live in the mountains, the strong gap with the plain is still palpable, in terms of job opportunities, health services, cultural enjoyment, mobility and social relations. An issue to which the Democratic Party has worked a lot in recent years and to which it will be necessary to continue to devote attention and resources to guarantee universal rights and services. «In particular», says Martella, «we have collected indications and solicitations regarding the reality of the malghe, which must be preserved and valued both as an environmental treasure and as places of dairy production with great employment potential. One of the keys to understanding, in short, to do something concrete with a view to relaunching and making our mountain more liveable ».