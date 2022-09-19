Home News Martella (Pd): “From the malghe pass the relaunch and livability of our mountain”
News

Martella (Pd): “From the malghe pass the relaunch and livability of our mountain”

by admin
Martella (Pd): “From the malghe pass the relaunch and livability of our mountain”

For the seventh stage of the “Al Cuore del Veneto” tour, a delegation made up of local exponents and candidates of the Veneto Democratic Party – Giacomo Possamai, Angelo Guzzo, Giulia Andrian, Davide Giacomin, Sandro Maculan ed Esther Peruffo – reached Malga Verde, in the municipality of Lusiana Conco on the Altopiano dei Sette Comuni. «To accompany us the mayor Antonella Corradin e Gianni Rigoni Stern, son of Mario, unforgotten and extraordinary storyteller of our Veneto. He is a true source of knowledge of all the pastures and woods of the Asiago plateau, having played a key role in the Mountain Community for decades as well as having been councilor for heritage and ecology of the Municipality of Asiago. We met administrators, breeders and Alessandro Mocellin, president of Latterie Vicentine “, reports the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Andrea Martella.

For those who live in the mountains, the strong gap with the plain is still palpable, in terms of job opportunities, health services, cultural enjoyment, mobility and social relations. An issue to which the Democratic Party has worked a lot in recent years and to which it will be necessary to continue to devote attention and resources to guarantee universal rights and services. «In particular», says Martella, «we have collected indications and solicitations regarding the reality of the malghe, which must be preserved and valued both as an environmental treasure and as places of dairy production with great employment potential. One of the keys to understanding, in short, to do something concrete with a view to relaunching and making our mountain more liveable ».

See also  Green pass decree: Friuli's Northern League parliamentarians voted yes to trust, but Forza Italia asks for more cohesion

You may also like

Collision between a motorcycle and two cars: the...

China epidemic: Guizhou quarantine bus tragic crash, “nucleic...

The grammar of perfumes – Il Sole 24...

The 14th Hunan Provincial Games ended successfully, Yiyang...

Spring Attitude is a festival that builds bridges...

Shaanxi draws a new blueprint for rural tourism...

Spresiano, a pedestrian hit and killed on the...

Alberto Genovese sentenced to 8 years and 4...

Thefts in shops, the pickaxe gang dismantled in...

The wind and rain have not stopped, we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy