In days gone by, the Vallenato singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo gave an interview to the youtuber ‘Dímelo King’. in the conversation, the artist gave some statementsamong those, that the singer Diego Daza owed part of his recognition to Martín Elías.

According to Castillo, after the death of ‘The earthquake’, Diego’sand hit musically”.

“Martín’s death causes two things to happen: Elder and Diego stick together. There was an event that people don’t know about, and that is that when they made the previous record, ‘You finally arrived’, Diego had taken the physical album and sent it to digital, because the digital era was gaining strength. The label released Diego’s song and it came out only digitally, which is why Martín says on the next album: ‘This is what he says from Diego Daza’”, stated the singer-songwriter.

Thus, Castillo affirmed that a week before Martín died, according to the accordion player Rolando Ochoa, ‘The earthquake’ called him and told him to delete all greetings that was on the disk, but that the only one that did not erase was that of Diego Daza. That’s where he leaves it marked.

Similarly, he continued: “That does not mean that Diego Daza hits just because Martín leaves him marked. Diego was already stuck, years ago an artist didn’t come out who hit a complete disc. That’s a strange phenomenon, he takes out a record and sticks it. Also, he sings nice”.

Finally, he concluded by saying that Diego Daza is “excessively musically educated”, so his talent and discipline they have taken to the place where you are.