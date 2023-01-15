MIAMI, United States. — An emblem in the fight for social rights in the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the most transcendental figures of the American 20th century.

The mythical African-American leader was born on January 15, 1929 in Atlanta. At the age of 15 he began to study the Bible and received a degree in Theology in Boston and at 25 he was ordained a priest in the city of Montgomery.

Inspired by Gandhi, he quickly became an exponent of the peaceful struggle for civil rights.

In 1960, he took advantage of a spontaneous sit-in by black students in the state of Alabama to start a campaign that had repercussions throughout the country.

He was jailed, but he got equal access for blacks to soup kitchens, libraries, and parking lots.

Martin Luther King dedicated himself to the cause of equality and respect for the human rights of the black population of the United States, of the poorest people and of all victims of injustice. His weapon of combat was peaceful protests, in which he delivered speeches that still resonate today.

“I have a dream, I dream that my four children live one day in a nation where they are not judged by the color of their skin but by their character. (…) I dream that one day in Alabama black girls and boys can hold hands with white girls and boys as sisters and brothers”, said the social fighter in his most remembered speech, offered at a mobilization that took place in Washington in August 1963 and was attended by more than 250,000 people.

The African-American leader was shot to death on April 4, 1968 while standing on a balcony outside his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. His perpetrator, James Earl Ray, was a 40-year-old fugitive who later confessed to the crime, for which he was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The news of the assassination of the prominent social fighter sparked large outbreaks of racial violence, resulting in more than 40 deaths in the United States.

