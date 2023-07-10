Martin Mojžiš: Don’t break the stick over Fedor Gál | Opinions | .a week

what does Fedor Gál see in the mentioned newspaper? This: “Religious-insidious resentment in .week and violent-broad-spectrum discourse in Denník N.” What does this mean? I have no idea. But apparently nothing positive, because a few sentences later he asks: “Do we really want only a peripheral, nit-picking and squeamish tone in the media?”

Fedor Gál – if I understand correctly what he has been writing for many years – does not attach too much importance to words, he values ​​actions much more. I therefore suggest not to attach too much importance to these words of his.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

