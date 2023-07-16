Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions | .a week

no matter how it turns out with Šimko, it is evident that no one has played for Fico and Matovič at the same time as perfectly as this minister of the interior. Who is responsible for this personal nomination? In this context, the same name is repeated over and over again in the corridors: Ivan Mikloš. And even if the public has no right to know the behind-the-scenes details of how the official government was created, I will try to state two reasons why I think that an exception should be made in the case of Ivan Mikloš.

Why would it be socially beneficial for us to know that it was Mikloš, if it was Mikloš, and to know that it wasn’t Mikloš, if it wasn’t Mikloš? Because the appointment of Šimek as Minister of the Interior today appears to be a huge political mistake. And considering the authority that Ivan Mikloš enjoys in the public, it would really be good to know whether this mistake is his fault or not.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

