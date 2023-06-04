Home » Martin Mojžis: Will my vote fail? | Opinions | .a week
News

Martin Mojžis: Will my vote fail? | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Martin Mojžis: Will my vote fail? | Opinions | .a week

the fear of losing one’s voice is irrational but pervasive. Irrational because one particular vote – not even mine – never matters. Ubiquitous because in Slovakia the outcome of the elections has already been decided several times by parties that barely made it to the parliament.

One of the results of the fear of forfeiting one’s vote can be a sure bet, which in the current situation means the election of Progressive Slovakia.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  The number of outpatient visits to fever clinics in Beijing is showing a trend of stabilization - Chinadaily.com.cn

You may also like

The place of emotions in the classroom

The luxurious car of more than 300 million...

Mario Cucinella Architects wins the Architizer A+Awards —...

There are 826 people welcomed in civil protection...

Tilted Spanish referee ruling… Kim Eun-joong, who overcame...

Patillal aqueduct would have been vandalized

Municipality of Naples – The Mayor Gaetano Manfredi...

René Molano said goodbye to the U and...

#FormezComunica Flash N.198- 22 May 2023

You are no longer in the car, you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy