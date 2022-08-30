She had fallen from her horse during a training session and had been transported to the hospital in Sassari in very serious condition. After a day of agony Martina Berluti17, rider of the Asd Endurance Team of the Gulf of Porto Torres, is dead.

The girl was training when the animal slipped and she fellbeing seriously injured.

The accident took place on Saturday in Porto Torres. She immediately rescued, she was transported by helicopter to the Santissima Annunciata hospital in Sassari, where she unfortunately died.

The regional committee of Fise Sardegna, on the official Facebook page, gave the news of the disappearance of the young Amazon. “The Fise Sardegna Regional Committee, the president and all the members of the Board of Directors of the Cr Fise Sardegna are close to the pain of all family members and offer their deepest condolences”.

“Martina Berluti, a girl who is always smiling”

Martina Berluti con The Endurance Team of the Gulf of Porto Torres he had won the bronze medal two months ago at the last Italian Young Rider championships in the discipline which took place in Pisa – San Rossore. “A girl always smiling, sunny, smart – writes on the social network the Endurance technician of Fise Sardegna, Anna Teresa Vincentelli -, who had started as a child with pony races and then had reached the Italian championships”.

When man crosses death by chance: that line that divides destiny from fatalism by Gabriele Romagnoli August 28, 2022



Intact bikes and electrocuted bodies, so Alberto Balocco died by Federica Cravero August 27, 2022



Hydrospeed in the river, the 25-year-old gets stuck under a boulder and dies under his brother’s eyes by the editorial staff 29 August 2022



7-year-old Neapolitan girl dies in Munich: an investigation has been opened by Bianca de Fazio August 27, 2022

